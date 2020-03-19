Clear
Jared Leto was on a retreat and missed the coronavirus news

Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jared Leto being on a silent meditation retreat and totally missing out on the coronavirus pandemic news feels very Jared Leto.

While the rest of the world has been learning about social distancing and such, the actor had completely unplugged it seems.

Leto tweeted early Tuesday that "12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert."

"We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc," he wrote. "We had no idea what was happening outside the facility."

Leto is known for marching to the beat of his own drum and told his followers he "Walked out yesterday into a very different world."

Hello understatement.

"One that's been changed forever. Mind blowing - to say the least," Leto wrote. "I'm getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what's going on."

The star had a message for us all as he continues to catch up.

"Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all," he wrote. "Stay inside. Stay safe."

Leto was scheduled to next be seen in his starring role in the film "Moribus."

Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday and temperatures warmed into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A strong cold front will make its way towards the Midwest on Thursday giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms and some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong side.
