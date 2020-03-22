Clear
BREAKING NEWS First presumptive positive case of coronavirus reported in Clinton County Full Story
BREAKING NEWS City of St. Joseph to issue shelter-in-place ordinance 12:01 a.m. Tuesday Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Asian markets and Dow futures drop as US Congress fails to move forward on coronavirus bill

Article Image

After a Senate vote failed to advance a stimulus relief package, CNN's Christine Romans discusses the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the economy and workers who are facing massive layoffs.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 10:50 PM
Updated: Mar 22, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: By Laura He and Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Asian markets and US stock futures fell on Monday as a massive stimulus package to help Americans handle the coronavirus pandemic hit a major stumbling block.

Dow futures fell more than 900 points, hitting a 5% decline that triggered a maximum allowable limit, or "limit down." That halted futures from falling further.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also fell around 5%, and were last down 4.8% and 4.4%, respectively.

Senate Democrats blocked movement on an economic stimulus package, citing 'serious issues' with the bill. That injected fresh uncertainty over whether and when lawmakers will reach a bipartisan deal to deliver relief amid the pandemic.

In Asia Pacific, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 plunged more than 7% Monday while South Korea's Kospi dropped 5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 4% while China's Shanghai Composite lost more than 2%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was the outlier, last trading up 0.7%, though trade was choppy. The International Olympic Committee's executive board said Sunday it is considering postponing — but not canceling — this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo because of the pandemic.

There is pressure to take action: Canada said it won't be sending teams to the Olympics this summer, and asked for the games to be postponed by one year.

The US dollar, meanwhile, pulled higher against some Asian currencies. It jumped 2.6% against the Korean won and was up 1% against the Australian dollar. It also climbed more than 1% versus the New Zealand dollar.

The greenback fell slightly against the Japanese yen, a traditional safe-haven currency.

Central banks and governments around the world last week announced a wave of stimulus measures aimed at bolstering economies and calming harried financial markets.

But the virus has continued to spread rapidly around the world — there are now more than 325,000 cases worldwide — forcing further travel restrictions, shut downs and disruptions for businesses, and threatening the global economy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
After a warm and sunny Saturday was have rain chances moving in across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Sunday. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with a few chances for rain and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories