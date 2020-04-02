Clear
BREAKING NEWS 3 new positive Covid-19 cases confirmed Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

In just one day, Louisiana reports 2,700 new cases and 37 new deaths from coronavirus

Article Image

CNN's Jake Tapper speaks to chief medical officer Dr. Robert Hart about a spike in Louisiana's coronavirus cases. Louisiana reported more than 2,700 new cases of coronavirus and 37 new deaths.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 8:00 PM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 8:00 PM
Posted By: By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he will extend the state's stay-at-home order until April 30 as the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths surge.

The stay-at-home order, which allows certain exceptions such as grocery shopping and solitary exercise, was originally set to expire April 13.

The announcement Thursday came the same day Louisiana reported more than 2,700 new cases of coronavirus and 37 new deaths.

Since the outbreak started, Louisiana has had more than 9,100 cases and more than 300 deaths from coronavirus.

The state's health department said about 95% of the new positive test results came from tests conducted in commercial labs.

"While extremely upsetting, this increase in COVID-19 cases appears to be less a sign of new exponential growth and more a sign of a logjam from commercial labs," Edwards said in a written statement.

"I have said time and again -- COVID-19 is a statewide problem and testing is a vital step towards understanding the scale of this problem. We believe COVID-19 is spreading in every parish in Louisiana."

The governor implored the public to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

"The situation remains concerning, but every Louisianan has the power to change the path we are on," Edwards said. "Think of your neighbors, and please stay at home."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
A warm and windy Thursday across the area as temperatures reached into the low to mid 70s. A much cooler day on Friday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and the winds again start to pick up out of the north which will cool our temperatures down to the 40's for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories