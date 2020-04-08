Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lady Gaga apologizes to Jimmy Fallon after awkward interview

Article Image

Lady Gaga came back on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to explain what happened when she appeared frazzled and discombobulated on the show the week before.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 6:30 PM
Updated: Apr 8, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Lady Gaga has finally explained her incredibly awkward interview with Jimmy Fallon last week.

Fallon had called Gaga via FaceTime on April 2 and she immediately tried to stop the interview from even taking place.

"I can't, Jimmy. I can't talk right now. I'm really sorry, it's just like, a really weird time," Lady Gaga said during the Wednesday interview, later adding, "I can't see you. Am I on TV?" Frazzled, Gaga first suggested she chat again with Fallon on Friday before quickly pivoting to a Monday appointment. "I can't tell you everything right now, because I'm still ironing out the details. I have a lot of phone calls to make."

It turned out that the big news was the announcement of the Global Citizen and the World Health Organization virtual benefit concert titled "One World: Together At Home," which is set for April 18. Fallon is actually one of the hosts alongside Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

"I'm so sorry," Lady Gaga said on Monday referring to last week's odd chat. "We weren't quite ready yet, and I really appreciate you being so nice about it. Thank you. I love you; I love your viewers and everyone at home watching; I just wish everybody well."

Scheduled performers include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and Keith Urban.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 69°
A sunny and very warm Wednesday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and above normal temperatures were found across the area Wednesday afternoon but a strong cold front has made its way into the area bringing cooler air with it.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories