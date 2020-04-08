Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

US stock futures mixed after Wall Street rally

Article Image

J.P. Morgan Asset Management strategist Samantha Azzarello discusses where the bottom for stocks might be and how to adjust your portfolio accordingly.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 6:30 PM
Updated: Apr 8, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: Jazmin Goodwin, CNN Business

US stock futures were mixed in after-hours trading on Wednesday following a Wall Street rally as investors' hopes for a coronavirus recovery continue to grow.

Dow futures were up 18 points, or about 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were down 0.1% and Nasdaq futures were down about 0.2%.

Wall Street rallied Wednesday on rising optimism that the coronavirus spread in hot spot countries is slowing.

The Dow finished up 3.4%, or 780 points, closing above 23,000 points for the first time in nearly a month. The S&P 500 closed 3.4% higher. The Nasdaq ended the day up 2.6%.

Johns Hopkins University changed the trending status for the United States to "down" on Wednesday, because of changes in the five-day moving average of new cases of the coronavirus. The data could change as more cases are reported.

More than 419,000 people in the US have been infected with coronavirus, and more than 14,200 have died.

- Anneken Tappe contributed to this report

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 69°
A sunny and very warm Wednesday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and above normal temperatures were found across the area Wednesday afternoon but a strong cold front has made its way into the area bringing cooler air with it.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories