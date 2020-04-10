Tornadoes and damaging winds are likely Easter weekend

The potential for a severe weather outbreak is possible this weekend across parts of the South.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, "tornadoes (potentially strong/long-tracked) and widespread damaging winds are expected to be the primary hazards."

The threat stretches from Texas on Saturday to Georgia by Sunday night.

The Easter weekend will start relatively quiet Friday into Saturday morning.

We will start to see showers developing across the South during the day on Saturday, mainly across West Texas.

This region is currently drought-stricken, so the rain will be beneficial. The showers could be heavy at times, but shouldn't be many on the severe side.

As we get into Easter Sunday, things ramp up.

"Easter Sunday could be a very dangerous day in the Southeast," CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said. "All of the ingredients for severe weather likely coming together. You have strong low pressure, strong wind shear, ample Gulf of Mexico moisture, that could lead to multiple tornadoes across the Southeast."

When these ingredients come together, the threat increases for a severe outbreak, with long-track, large tornadoes. The worst of the storms will occur from the afternoon through the overnight timeframe.

Storms will begin firing up in the Arklatex region (Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas) early Sunday afternoon, and travel east through the rest of the day.

Places like Shreveport and New Orleans, in Louisiana, Jackson, Mississippi, Montgomery and Birmingham in Alabama and Atlanta, Georgia, need to be on the lookout for dangerous storms and possible tornadoes.

If you are in the target area for severe weather, make sure your family has a safety plan.

Remember, in the event of a tornado, get to the lowest floor of your home. Then crouch in a small, interior room or closet away from windows.

Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts on your phone or a weather radio that will alert you if a storm is coming.