Forecast for Easter Sunday includes tornadoes and hail the size of tennis balls

More than 95 million people in nearly 20 states are at risk for severe weather on Sunday, including heavy rain, hail and tornadoes.

The large storm system that brought severe weather to areas of Texas on Saturday will shift eastward, marring the Easter holiday for many in the Southeast.

Track the storms with the CNN storm tracker >>>

Strong, long-track tornadoes are forecast for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia along with strong winds and hail the size of tennis balls or larger.

"Widespread damaging winds are also in the forecast for much of the Southern states," CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said. "Winds this strong have the potential to cause similar damage to some tornadoes."

"These storms are typically warned as severe thunderstorm warnings and not necessarily tornado warnings, which is why it is important to heed all warnings issued by the National Weather Service offices," Brink said.

Get your local forecast for the weekend >>>

Flash flooding is expected in some states in the mid-South, including Tennessee, North Carolina and parts of northern Georgia and Alabama, where rainfall totals could reach up to 8 inches.

Most other areas will receive 3 to 6 inches.

A second wave of severe storms

Meteorologists warn that after a storm passes, residents shouldn't let their guards down.

"For Georgia, we're expecting two possible waves of activity: the first will be in the afternoon on Sunday as a warm front moves through the area," said Kyle Thiem, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Atlanta. "The second wave of storms will likely come through overnight as the main system moves eastward."

By Monday, the system will focus on the East Coast. There will still be a threat of tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds, and hail.

To stay abreast of dangerous conditions, officials advise residents to have multiple methods of receiving severe weather alerts, including weather radio and smartphone apps. For apps, make sure they're not on "do not disturb" or "silent" mode.

Four tornado safety tips that could save your life >>>

If a tornado touches down, sirens will likely sound. However, they're not intended to wake people up; they're meant to alert people who are outdoors that they need to go inside as quickly as possible.