Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'GMA' anchor George Stephanopoulos has been diagnosed with coronavirus

Article Image

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By David Goldman, CNN Business

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for Covid-19.

Stephanopoulos, who anchors "Good Morning America," announced his coronavirus diagnosis on the morning news show Monday. He said he has no symptoms.

"I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he said on "GMA." "I'm feeling great."

Stephanopoulos' wife, Ali Wentworth, announced that she was diagnosed with coronavirus about two weeks ago. While Stephanopoulos said he's asymptomatic, Wentworth said in an Instagram post on April 1 that she had "never been sicker."

"High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest," she said. "I am quarantined from my family. This is pure misery."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cited studies that show that there are Covid-19 infected patients who never show symptoms, which include fever, cough, fatigue and shortness of breath.

Two CNN anchors, Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin, have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Freeze warning in effect until 10 a.m. Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind advisory for the region expected to expire at 4 a.m. Monday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected with winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories