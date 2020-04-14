All 50 states now report at least 1 coronavirus death

All 50 US states have recorded at least one coronavirus death, after Wyoming's governor on Monday announced a man there had died from the pandemic disease.

"I am saddened to learn that we have lost our first Wyoming citizen to Covid-19," Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement. "This one was close to home and sadly serves as a grim reminder of the importance of following public health orders and guidance so we can reduce the number of serious illnesses and deaths in our state."

Wyoming, the nation's least populated state, had reported 275 confirmed and 98 probable cases through Monday, the fewest among all states.

Wyoming remains among seven states that haven't issued stay-at-home orders to try to stem the virus' spread, as advised by public health experts. Gordon, a Republican, has issued some self-quarantine orders for people visiting his state and left enforcement largely up to local officials.

The Wyoming Medical Association last week urged the governor in writing to issue a stay-at-home order "before it was too late." Gordon earlier this month instead encouraged residents to be "taking care of yourself and practicing the common sense that we expect."