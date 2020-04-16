Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cristina Cuomo, wife of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, is diagnosed with coronavirus

Article Image

CNN's Chris Cuomo, who has been sharing his experience since testing positive for coronavirus, announced his wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo, has also been diagnosed with Covid-19 during an interview with his brother and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 12:00 AM
Updated: Apr 16, 2020 12:00 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

The wife of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus two weeks after he announced he was infected.

"Cristina now has Covid. She is now positive. And it just breaks my heart. It's the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen. And now it has." he said on his show Cuomo Prime Time on Wednesday night.

He later tweeted that his children are fine.

"Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core," he said. "All are stepping up. Can't wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks."

Cuomo announced his coronavirus diagnosis two weeks ago. He said he was feeling well enough to work, and has continued to anchor his 9 p.m. program from his home

At the time, he said he was having fevers, chills and shortness of breath.

"I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina," he tweeted on March 31. "That would make me feel worse than this illness!"

Cuomo said he has been in quarantine in his basement.

In addition to Cuomo, CNN's Brooke Baldwin also tested positive for coronavirus.

CNN has implemented sweeping changes in response to the pandemic. A majority of employees have worked from home for several weeks and anchors are broadcasting from small studios and home offices.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Another cold start for much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Wednesday morning. The sunshine has moved into the area and even with that the temperatures only made it into the low to mid 50's. There is a disturbance that will be moving by on Thursday bringing a chance for rain and snow. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area through the remainder of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories