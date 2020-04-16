Clear
BREAKING NEWS "Stay Home Missouri" order extended through May 3 Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Report: Covid-19 patients recovering quickly after getting experimental drug remdesivir

Article Image

While antibody testing is paramount to the United States reopening safely, some experts are concerned about the abundance of tests not authorized by the FDA. CNN's Drew Griffin investigates.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 7:50 PM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

Covid-19 patients who are getting an experimental drug called remdesivir have been recovering quickly, with most going home in days, STAT News reported Thursday after it obtained a video of a conversation about the trial.

The patients taking part in a clinical trial of the drug have all had severe respiratory symptoms and fever, but were able to leave the hospital after less than a week of treatment, STAT quoted the doctor leading the trial as saying.

"The best news is that most of our patients have already been discharged, which is great. We've only had two patients perish," Dr. Kathleen Mullane, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Chicago who is leading the clinical trial, said in the video.

Mullane did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN. The university said it would comment once the official results of the trial were ready.

There is no approved therapy for the Covid-19, which can cause severe pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome in some patients. But the National Institutes of Health is organizing trials of several drugs and other treatments, among them remdesivir.

The drug, made by Gilead Sciences, was tested against Ebola with little success, but multiple studies in animals showed the drug could both prevent and treat coronaviruses related to Covid-19, including SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome).

Back in February, the World Health Organization said remdesivir showed potential against Covid-19.

STAT said it obtained and viewed a copy of the video discussion Mullane had last week with colleagues about the trial.

"Most of our patients are severe and most of them are leaving at six days, so that tells us duration of therapy doesn't have to be 10 days," she was quoted as saying.

However, the trial does not include what's known as a control group, so it will be difficult to say whether the drug is truly helping patients recover better. With a control arm, some patients do not receive the drug being tested so that doctors can determine whether it's the drug that is really affecting their condition.

Trials of the drug are ongoing at dozens of other clinical centers, as well. Gilead is sponsoring tests of the drug in 2,400 patients with severe Covid-19 symptoms in 152 trial sites around the world. It's also testing the drug in 1,600 patients with moderate symptoms at 169 hospitals and clinics around the world.

Gilead said it expected results from the trial by the end of the month.

"We understand the urgent need for a COVID-19 treatment and the resulting interest in data on our investigational antiviral drug remdesivir," the company said in a statement to CNN. But it said a few stories about patients are just that -- stories.

"The totality of the data need to be analyzed in order to draw any conclusions from the trial. Anecdotal reports, while encouraging, do not provide the statistical power necessary to determine the safety and efficacy profile of remdesivir as a treatment for Covid-19," Gilead said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Snow was found over much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Thursday afternoon. Some areas north of St. Joseph could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow. The disturbance will be moving away on Friday bringing sunshine back to the area. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area on Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories