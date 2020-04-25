Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The Beatles streamed 'Yellow Submarine' and hosted a sing-a-long watch party, and people loved it

Article Image

The Beatles YouTube page invited fans from across the globe to join a sing-a-long watch party for the band's 1968 movie "The Beatles: Yellow Submarine."

Posted: Apr 25, 2020 7:50 PM
Updated: Apr 25, 2020 7:50 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Even during a global pandemic, the Beatles found a way for people to come together.

The legendary British band streamed their animated 1968 movie "The Beatles: Yellow Submarine" on Saturday and hosted a sing-along watch party on their official YouTube channel.

More than 70,000 people from all over the world tuned in for the "celebration of love and music," a one-time-only special event that couldn't have come at a better time.

Fans had a blast singing classic Beatles tunes

Fans from all walks of life joined in the fun, including some health care workers.

"Watching from work! Definitely singing under this," a nurse tweeted along with a photo of her in a face mask.

One lucky child got the "Yellow Submarine" birthday party of his dreams.

"He's requested a Yellow Submarine themed birthday this weekend, so today's #YellowSubLive couldn't have come at a better time," Jordan Beck said on Twitter

The event was a sing-a-long in the truest sense, with fans belting out the tunes.

"We didn't get lost with my children," a family in Chile tweeted with a video of them singing. "#YellowSubLive it was great."

Fans were encouraged to dress for the occasion and many obliged.

"Dressed as Paul for the #YellowSubLive," Twitter user Thais tweeted, including a photo of her best Paul McCartney attire.

"Wearing these socks and nothing else...," another person said on Twitter, along with "Yellow Submarine" socks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Lots of rain and clouds across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. The area saw a more clouds and rain as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will move away Saturday morning and temperatures will reach into the mid 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories