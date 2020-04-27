Clear
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are divorcing after 10 years together

Article Image

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are getting a divorce. Cavallari announced the couple's decision to split on Instagram.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Cavallari, a reality TV star, announced the couple's decision to split on Instagram in an emotional post on Sunday.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the former "Laguna Beach" star wrote in a caption of a photo of the two together. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Cavallari, who currently stars in her own reality show "Very Cavallari" on E!, added that the divorce is simply a "situation of two people growing apart."

The two, who married in 2013, have three children together: Camden Jack, Jaxon Wyatt and Saylor James.

This isn't the first time the couple parted ways. Cavallari and the former Chicago Bears quarterback called off their engagement in 2011 before reconciling the same year.

Widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Clouds will clear up going into Monday afternoon and temperatures will make it into the upper 70s Monday.
