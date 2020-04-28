Clear
'Little Women: Atlanta' star Ms. Minnie dies after car crash

Reality television star Ashley Ross, known as Ms. Minnie on Lifetime's "Little Women: Atlanta," died Monday from injuries sustained in a car accident, her publicist Liz Dixson told HLN.

Reality television star Ashley Ross, known as Ms. Minnie on Lifetime's "Little Women: Atlanta," died Monday from injuries sustained in a car accident, her publicist Liz Dixson told CNN.

Ross was involved in an accident in Atlanta around 11 p.m. Sunday and died nearly 24 hours later at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Dixson said. She was 34 years old.

Ross is survived by her mother, grandmother, aunt, uncle and other family members, according to Dixson.

"Ashley was a sweet and kind person with a big heart. She was an advocate for St. Jude and young women," Dixson said. "She will be remembered for her contagious smile."

Dixson also shared a statement on the star's Instagram page. "It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34," the statement said. "The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

CNN has not been able to confirm that the deadly accident Ross was involved in was a hit-and-run and has reached out to police for more information.

A cold front will push into the region Tuesday which may generate some strong thunderstorm possibilities. The KQ2 Weather team is still tracking models for Tuesday for the potential of severe weather.
