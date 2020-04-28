Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A reporter went on air wearing a suit coat and no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs

Article Image

During a segment on "Good Morning America," ABC News reporter Will Reeve accidentally revealed he was wearing shorts instead of pants for his moment on air.

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 10:30 PM
Updated: Apr 28, 2020 10:30 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Most of us have lost count of the days we've been in quarantine, working at home in pajamas and forgetting when we last went outdoors.

ABC News reporter Will Reeve might relate, except he seems to have forgotten something slightly more important: pants.

Reeve appeared Tuesday on "Good Morning America" for a segment about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescriptions to patients.

But at one point, Reeve, who acts as his own cameraman as he broadcasts from home, was positioned so it was quite clear he was dressed in a suit jacket -- but no pants. Viewers quickly took to Twitter to call him out.

"I have ARRIVED," Reeve tweeted back. "In the most hilariously mortifying way possible."

In response to a tweet asking him to put on some pants, Reeve assured everyone he'd been wearing shorts.

The reporter also joked that he won't be getting hired as a camera operator "any time soon."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
We had widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday afternoon. The clouds did clear up going into Tuesday night and temperatures did make it into the upper 60s on Tuesday. A cold front will push into the region Tuesday afternoon and evening which brought some cooler temperatures with it.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories