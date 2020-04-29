NFL quarterback Alex Smith suffered a gruesome leg injury that put his career in jeopardy and had him fighting for his life, and his long and grueling road to recovery is chronicled in an upcoming one-hour program from ESPN called "Project 11."
The leg injury occurred November 18, 2018, in the third quarter of a game between the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans. After being sacked by the Texans' J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson, Smith suffered a spiral and compound fracture of the right tibia and fibula.
Smith nearly lost his life to sepsis, a life-threatening condition that happens when a person's body has an extreme response to an infection. He nearly had to have his leg amputated.
Smith has had to undergo 17 surgeries since he suffered the injury.
"Project 11," a special edition of the ESPN newsmagazine program "E60," debuts Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
"No NFL player has ever been through what Alex Smith has," said Andy Tennant, "E60" executive producer. "He's normally a very private person but he wanted to document his road to recovery as well and as detailed as possible, with the hope that future players could use it as a road map.
"The access that he and his family granted to E60 is incredible and viewers will see a story of strength, dedication and perseverance."
Related Content
- Quarterback Alex Smith's grueling road to recovery chronicled in ESPN program
- Alphabet launches cybersecurity firm Chronicle
- 'Off Piste' movie chronicles avalanche deaths of two US Olympic hopefuls
- 'Operation Finale' chronicles bringing Adolf Eichmann to justice
- Alex Rodriguez Fast Facts
- Andy Murray withdraws from Citi Open after grueling 3 a.m. victory
- Sexual harassment allegations swirl around ESPN
- ESPN president resigns, citing substance addiction
- ESPN's streaming service will cost $4.99
- Will ESPN Plus be worth it?