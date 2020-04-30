Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mass testing shows more than 120 test positive for COVID-19 at Triumph Foods Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Jeopardy!' contestant thinks Janet Jackson is Ariana Grande -- and there was video

Article Image

It has not been a good week for "Jeopardy!" contestants when it comes to pop culture.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 3:30 PM
Updated: Apr 30, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Dear trivia nerds, we need you to do better by our black music icons.

Coming on the heels of a contestant confusing Chaka Khan with Shaka Zulu, Wednesday's episode of "Jeopardy!" had a challenger who identified Janet Jackson as Ariana Grande.

Here's how it all went down: The beloved show of course has an answer to which contestants must provide the question.

The answer was "As the recipient of the 2018 Icon Award, she took "Control" and took to the stage in her first live TV performance in nearly a decade."

That was followed by video of Jackson performing her hit "Nasty Boys" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards where she received the award.

Contestant Alwin Hui buzzed in to offer "Who is Ariana Grande?"

Double face palm.

Naturally Twitter was aghast and CNN contributor Bakari Sellers shared the clip in a tweet.

"We don't deserve to ever come outside again...," Sellers wrote.

We would like to give Hui, a consultant from Washington, D.C., the benefit of the doubt and say perhaps it was Jackson's top knot ponytail which caused confusion.

Maybe he mistook it for Grande's signature ponytail?

Let's not even get into the fact that they are different races and that Jackson, 53, has been around a lot longer than the 26-year-old Grande.

Just remember it's Janet, Ms. Jackson if you're nasty.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
We had very windy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. The winds were out of the northwest at 25 to 40 mph and temperatures were a little bit cooler on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories