Gigi Hadid confirms she is pregnant

Fashion model Gigi Hadid confirmed she is pregnant during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show."

Posted: Apr 30, 2020
Updated: Apr 30, 2020 11:50 PM
By Theresa Waldrop

Supermodel Gigi Hadid confirmed Thursday that she's pregnant.

In welcoming the high-fashion model to "The Tonight Show," host Jimmy Fallon began by congratulating Hadid "on expecting a baby."

"Thank you so much," Hadid said in the prerecorded interview. "Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

Reports have been circulating for days that Hadid, 25, and partner Zayn Malik, a former member of the band One Direction, are expecting a baby.

The interview will air Thursday night.

We had sunny and warm day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. The winds calmed down and our temperatures were a little warmer on Thursday.
