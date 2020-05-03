Clear
BREAKING NEWS LATEST: 359 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Triumph Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'SNL' star Cecily Strong received a care package from Michigan's governor, and it included lots of beer

Article Image

'Saturday Night Live' cast member Cecily Strong received a Michigan-themed care package in the mail after she portrayed the state's governor Gretchen Whitmer in a sketch.

Posted: May 3, 2020 6:10 PM
Updated: May 3, 2020 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

"Saturday Night Live" star Cecily Strong received a care package from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after portraying her in a sketch last weekend.

"Got a giant and gorgeous Michigan care package sent to New York courtesy of that super cool woman from Michigan," Strong wrote on Instagram, below a photo of the gift.

Along with an assortment of shirts, cups, pens and stickers, Whitmer sent the comedian a lot of beer -- a reference to Strong's skit.

In the segment, which "SNL" Strong stood outside wearing a parka and drinking a Labatt beer.

Whitmer later joked in an interview that was the wrong beer.

"We love Canada, but we drink Michigan beer!" Whitmer said, while holding Bell's Brewery Two Hearted Ale, a product of Kalamazoo. Of course, the care package included Two Hearted Ale.

Strong thanked "SNL" writers Sudi Green and Fran Gillespie for coming up with "wonderful funny pieces" and added that she wished she could have shared her gifts in person.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Rain chances will move out of the area Sunday afternoon to reveal sunny skies, but the front will leave temperatures a little cooler in the low to mid 70s.A warm front will develop Monday across the area bring with it the chance of showers throughout the day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories