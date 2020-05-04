Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cady Groves, pop and country singer, dead at 30

Article Image

Cady Groves, a pop and country singer and songwriter, died over the weekend at her home in Tennessee, according to her record label.

Posted: May 4, 2020 3:40 PM
Updated: May 4, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Cady Groves, a pop and country singer and songwriter, died over the weekend at her home in Tennessee, Camus Celli, CEO of Vel Records, told CNN.

She was 30.

"Her death appears to be from natural causes, pending a final coroner's report. Foul play and self-harm have both been ruled out by the coroner," Celli said in a statement on Monday.

Groves, originally from Kansas, had just wrapped her upcoming 2020 album which was set to be due out this summer, according to her label. Some of her most popular songs include "This Little Girl," "Love Actually" and "Forget You."

Groves toured with LMFAO, Good Charlotte and Third Eye Blind and was continuing to play shows for fans in Nashville.

"Those closest to Cady want people to know she loved music, laughter, cooking, tacos and, especially, her family," Celli said in his statement.

"She was so excited to finally be putting out this body of music that she had worked for so long on (over a year)," he said. "To get back in front of her fans to play this new music... that was really everything to her, her connection with her fans meant the world to her."

Groves' family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Music Health Alliance or MusiCares.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with showers and storms.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories