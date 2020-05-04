Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A security guard is shot and killed after telling customer to put on a face mask

Article Image

The mayor of Stillwater, Oklahoma, has stopped requiring citizens to wear face masks in public after some businesses reported threats of violence while trying to enforce the rule. City manager Norman McNickle explains what happened.

Posted: May 4, 2020 5:10 PM
Updated: May 4, 2020 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Alec Snyder and Mirna Alsharif, CNN

A security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, was shot and killed after telling a customer to wear a state-mandated face mask, police said.

Calvin Munerlyn, 43, died at a local hospital after he was shot in the head Friday, said Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser.

The shooter and a second suspect remain at large, Kaiser told CNN on Monday.

Witnesses at the store told police that Munerlyn got into a verbal altercation with a woman because she was not wearing a mask, said Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton. Surveillance video confirms the incident, Leyton said.

Under an executive order from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, all retail employees and customers have to wear a mask.

Footage also shows that immediately after the altercation, the woman left in an SUV.
But about 20 minutes later, the SUV returned.

Two men entered the store and one of them yelled at Munerlyn about disrespecting his wife, Leyton said. The other man then shot the security guard.

"This is senseless. Over a mask. Over a mask?" Munerlyn's cousin, Tina James, told CNN affiliate WJRT. "This is not the way to do things right now. We need to come together."

Family Dollar did not respond to a request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with showers and storms.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories