Clear
BREAKING NEWS Triumph Foods worker dies of COVID-19 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Buchanan County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death near Gower Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Article Image

As complaints about dire shortages of protective gear for medical workers on the frontlines of the Covid-19 crisis began to stream in, President Donald Trump was quick to point the finger of blame at his predecessor, Barack Obama. CNN's Sara Murray reports.

Posted: May 6, 2020 8:20 PM
Updated: May 6, 2020 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Ben Westcott and Adam Renton, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 49°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 49°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
A cloudy and cooler day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A few scattered showers will be found in and around the area Wednesday afternoon and night. Thursday looks like we could have a few scattered showers and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories