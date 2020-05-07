Customers shot 2 McDonald's employees after being told to leave due to coronavirus restrictions

Two McDonald's employees in Oklahoma City were shot Wednesday after they told two customers to leave the store's dining area, police said.

The suspects got angry and took out a gun when they were asked to leave due to coronavirus restrictions, Oklahoma City Police Lt. Michelle Henderson told CNN.

Two workers were shot and a third was injured after a scuffle broke out, Henderson said. Police told CNN affiliate KOCO that one of the victims was shot in the leg while the other was shot in the shoulder. Neither injury is considered life-threatening, the affiliate reported.

Police at the scene also said a female employee received cuts to her head, KOCO reported.

The two suspects left the scene but were found nearby, Henderson added.

The incident is one of a number reported across the country that authorities said were related to restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the virus. In Michigan, a Family Dollar store security guard was shot after telling a customer to wear a face mask -- a mandate in place by the state for all retail stores.

Also in Michigan, a man wiped his nose on a Dollar Tree worker's shirt after the employee told him he needed to wear a mask.

In Southern California, a customer wore what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood during a trip to the grocery store -- and repeatedly ignored staff requests to remove it.