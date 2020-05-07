Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Article Image

Dr. Sanjay Gupta demonstrates how to grocery shop safely as Americans adjust to a new way of life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: May 7, 2020 10:10 PM
Updated: May 7, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
A cloudy and rainy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. A few scattered showers were around the area has the afternoon started. Friday looks like we could have a few clouds around and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories