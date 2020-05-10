Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Article Image

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid out his vision for gradually restarting the economy, calling on people across the United Kingdom to return to work if they cannot do so from home. CNN's Max Foster reports.

Posted: May 10, 2020 9:30 PM
Updated: May 10, 2020 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Skies clear overnight for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a cold front moves through aiding in a cool start to the week. Mother's Day looks to be sunny with highs only in the upper 50s. With a snap of reinforcing cold air Sunday we could potentially see another frosty morning Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories