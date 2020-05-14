Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Unsigned note left at the Ahmaud Arbery memorial: 'I am so sorry. I should have stopped them'

Article Image

An unsigned note reportedly left at the memorial marking the place where Ahmaud Arbery was killed, a photo of which was obtained by CNN affiliate WJXT, is raising questions about who left it there and why.

Posted: May 14, 2020 12:30 AM
Updated: May 14, 2020 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash and Erica Henry, CNN

An unsigned note reportedly left at the memorial marking the place where Ahmaud Arbery was killed is raising questions about who left it there and why.

The message, a photo of which was obtained by CNN affiliate WJXT, reads: "Ahmaud - I am so sorry. I should have stopped them. I am so sorry."

S. Lee Merritt, the attorney for the Arbery family, addressed the note in a tweet, writing, "We need to discover who left this note!"

Arbery, a black man, was shot dead while jogging just outside Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23. The story hit the national spotlight this month after footage of the killing was released.

Two men, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested Thursday in connection to Arbery's killing. They face charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Skies were cloudy over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon we started to see a few more clouds and some warmer air has moved into the area. More rain and thunderstorm chances are possible as we head into Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories