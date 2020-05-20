Clear
Gregory Tyree Boyce, 'Twilight' actor, found dead with girlfriend

Gregory Tyree Boyce, an actor who appeared in the 2008 film "Twilight," was found dead in a Las Vegas residence, a spokesperson with the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner confirmed to CNN.

Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

He was 30.

According to the coroner's office, Boyce was found dead with Natalie Adenike Adepoju, 27, at a residence on May 13.

The cause and manner of death is still being determined.

A public information officer for the Las Vegas Police Department told CNN in an email that the deaths were "not a criminal incident" and referred any inquiry to the coroner's office.

Boyce was best known for playing Tyler Crowley opposite Kristen Stewart's character Bella Swan in "Twilight."

He was also credited with appearing as Cowboy in video short "Apocalypse" in 2018.

In Facebook posts Sunday, Boyce's mother, Lisa Wayne, paid tribute to both her son and Adepoju.

Wayne wrote that her son was "the best chef."

"He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings," Wayne wrote. "He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers."

CNN was unable to locate a representative for Boyce and has reached out to Wayne for additional comment.

It will take six to eight weeks for a cause of death to be determined, according to the coroner's office.

Weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to be greatly influenced by a cut off low that spent most of Monday and Tuesday slowly drifting southward through Illinois. This will result in a continued north to northeasterly winds and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday.
