Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger got a haircut during the pandemic -- and Pennsylvania's governor does not seem pleased

The governor of Pennsylvania wants everyone -- including the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers -- to adhere to guidelines around the coronavirus pandemic.

Even if that means skipping a haircut at a salon or barbershop.

During a briefing on Tuesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf was asked what he thought about Ben Roethlisberger recently getting a haircut and beard trim at a barbershop in the state.

"My concern is just a general concern," Wolf said, not mentioning Roethlisberger by name. "Anybody who puts himself or herself into harm's way is something that I think we ought to try to avoid. When you go to something like a barbershop and you're not protected, I don't care who you are, the chances of that virus actually wreaking havoc on your life increases.

"I don't personally think any Pennsylvanian ought to take that chance. I certainly don't want to take that chance myself."

On Monday, the Steelers and Roethlisberger posted video to social media, showing the quarterback -- before the cut and shave -- throwing passes to teammates. Roethlisberger missed most of the NFL season in 2019 after he underwent elbow surgery in September, so the video of him throwing marks a significant step in his recovery.

The video then shows Roethlisberger in a chair at a barbershop getting his beard trimmed.

According to reports, including CNN affiliate KDKA, Roethlisberger went to Norman's Cut 'N Edge Barbershop, which is in Allegheny County.

The stay-at-home order in Pennsylvania was extended until June 4 for the counties in the red phase. Counties in the yellow phase, which includes Allegheny County, can start limited reopenings of businesses. However, hair salons are not supposed to be open for those areas in the yellow phase.

The governor didn't address whether or not the state would seek to discipline the barbershop.

In a statement to ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor, an attorney for the shop's owner said the haircut was a "personal favor," adding that "no money was received or exchanged."