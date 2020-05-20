'Snyder Cut' of 'Justice League' will be released on HBO Max

Fans have begged for Warner Bros. to release the infamous "Snyder Cut" of "Justice League" and on Wednesday, those prayers were answered.

The "Snyder Cut" — an extended version of the 2017 superhero film from director Zack Snyder — will debut on HBO Max next year, WarnerMedia said Wednesday.

The new service from the company, which is the parent of CNN, will be the exclusive home for the cut.

"We're thrilled to bring it to HBO Max next year. It's our job to bring big events to this platform," Bob Greenblatt, the chairman of WarnerMedia entertainment and direct-to-consumer, told CNN Business. "We're in the event business and I can't think of a bigger event for people who love these films and this DC Universe than the infamous 'Snyder Cut.'"

Snyder stepped down as the director of "Justice League" in May 2017, after a family tragedy.

"I've decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids," he said at the time.

Joss Whedon, the director of Marvel's "The Avengers" and its first sequel "Avengers: Age of Ultron," was brought in to complete the movie.

Since then, hard-core fans have agitated online to see Snyder's version of the film, using the hashtag #ReleasetheSnyderCut. The assumption was that it would be darker than the film that was released given Snyder's comments and his earlier work, which includes "300" and "Watchmen."

"Justice League" — which has DC superheroes Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, Cyborg and Superman team up — grossed nearly $660 million worldwide. However, the movie was considered a disappointment by some fans.

"I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized," Snyder said in a statement on Wednesday. "Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality."

Jason Kilar, WarnerMedia's new CEO, praised the move on Twitter.

"I (and the @WarnerMedia team) have been so impressed - and moved - by the passion exhibited by the #releasethesyndercut fan base," Kilar tweeted. "Stories matter, storytellers matter."

The service, which launches on May 27 and costs $14.99 per month, will include some of WarnerMedia's biggest brands including HBO, Warner Bros., TBS and TNT. It costs $14.99 per month.