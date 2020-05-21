Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

AstraZeneca CEO says $1 billion vaccine bet is 'absolutely worth it'

Article Image

The US is investing $1 billion in AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine development with Oxford University. "We will start getting substantial doses by September/October," says CEO Pascal Soriot.

Posted: May 21, 2020 2:10 PM
Updated: May 21, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Julia Chatterley, CNN Business

AstraZeneca's CEO says the US government's $1 billion investment in its coronavirus vaccine is a gamble -- but worth the risk.

Pascal Soriot, the drugmaker's chief executive, said the investment showed the US government is "leading for the American people but also the world."

AstraZeneca is working with Oxford University to develop a vaccine, with first deliveries potentially starting in September. The $1 billion investment was announced Thursday.

"We will start getting substantial doses by September-October, and I would say about 30% of our deliveries will take place starting in September-October and the balance will arrive by December or January so a very short timeline if you will. Lots and lots of people will be able to be vaccinated before the end of the year," Soriot told CNN's Julia Chatterley on "First Move."

Soriot did say it is not guaranteed the vaccine will work but said they are confident and that there is good reason for it to work.

"We're trailblazing here because we are not following the standard process, we are partnering with regulators both in the UK and the US, we're working hand in hand with the FDA, we are sharing data on a day to day basis and they have committed themselves to help look at our data as they come so by the time we finish the first [trial] program in August they can rapidly approve the vaccine," said Soriot.

When asked whether he is worried that there hasn't been enough time devoted to challenge the virus to make something that will definitely work, Soriot said, "We are not cutting corners."

"We are moving fast because of this partnership with regulators and the Oxford group and ourselves," he said. "It's a completely standard program, it is just happens that it is done very quickly."

Soriot said drug companies are competing against the virus and not against each other, saying AstraZeneca is doing this for no profit and other manufacturers will do the same.

"We need several vaccines. One vaccine will not be enough. We are all trying to do the same thing which is bring a solution to this terrible pandemic," he said.

-- CNN's Chris Liakos contributed to this report

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Wednesday and Thursday. We will continue to have a north to northeasterly wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday and Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories