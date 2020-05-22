Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Not Available
Asian Americans in New York City's Chinatown say the crisis has hit their community especially hard as unemployment and reports of anti-Asian discrimination have spiked. One community leader says their restaurants were the first to suffer as now only about 40 Chinese restaurants in the neighborhood remain open, he told CNN.
Posted: May 22, 2020 8:40 PM
