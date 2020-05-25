Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Article Image

CNN's Medical Analyst, Dr. Seema Yasmin, joins The Lead.

Posted: May 25, 2020 9:00 PM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
The start of the week we will see chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms and some of the storms could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will be at or above normal to start the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories