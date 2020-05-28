Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Article Image

CNN's Erin Burnett speaks with Maura Lewinger two months after her husband Joe, who was 42-years-old, died from coronavirus.

Posted: May 28, 2020 10:20 PM
Updated: May 28, 2020 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung and Steve George, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
The end of the week we will see some sunshine return to the area and cooler temperatures will return on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be at or below normal to end the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories