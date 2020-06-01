Clear

New York City mayor's daughter arrested alongside protesters for 'unlawful assembly'

Article Image

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio praised his daughter Chiara after her arrest while participating in a protest over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Posted: Jun 1, 2020 2:20 PM
Updated: Jun 1, 2020 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter was arrested during protests Saturday night, according to police sources.

Chiara de Blasio was arrested for unlawful assembly and was later released, police sources said.

The mayor said during a Monday news conference that he became aware of her arrest through a media inquiry.

"She was abundantly clear she was peacefully protesting, not doing anything that would provoke a negative response," he said.

Earlier, he said, "I knew of some of her views. I knew she believed in peaceful protest, I knew she had participated a few nights ago, but in a peaceful manner."

He also said he would let her speak for herself on the details.

Her arrest comes as thousands of people are taking to the streets across the country in both peaceful protests and violent demonstrations against law enforcement over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protesters have been clashing with police in major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia.

In New York, peaceful demonstrations were seen during the day, with protesters filming officers kneeling with them on Sunday. But when the sun went down, that's when burning cars and throwing objects at police took over.

Mayor de Blasio has been very vocal this weekend about the protests, saying Saturday on Twitter that "structural racism haunts the lives of people of color."

"What we're seeing is an overflow due to decades of injustices," de Blasio tweeted. "I see my own privilege and can only understand so much. I know enough to say that for the Black community every day is pervaded by racism. We will do better."

The mayor on Sunday walked around different parts of the city with city council members talking to citizens about the protests and how to address them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
A dry summer-like forecast is expected for a few days for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Afternoon highs in the region will climb to the mid-80s to low 90s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories