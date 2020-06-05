Video shows a woman being body slammed by an Atlanta police officer as she was handcuffed

A video posted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows a police officer body slamming a woman on the first night of protests in Atlanta, according to the woman's attorney.

The woman, identified as Amber Jackson, suffered a broken clavicle and cannot work as a dental hygienist because of the injury, her lawyer Mawuli Davis said in a news release.

The video, taken on May 29 by the AJC, shows a woman pull away from an officer who then grabs her from behind and slams her to the ground. The camera shifts so the impact occurs just out of frame. A woman is heard screaming in the background.

The video then cuts to show the officer lifting the woman, now handcuffed, by her arm.

The Atlanta Police Department has not responded to CNN's request for comment.

May 29 was the first night of protests in the Atlanta area sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. That night, several businesses were looted. There were no curfews in place at that time.

At a news conference Friday, Davis said Jackson received a citation for disorderly conduct.

CNN does not know what preceded the incident seen in the video.

Davis said in an interview Thursday that Jackson and the people she was with were leaving the area near Lenox Square shopping mall in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. They had gone there intending to protest, Davis said, but "they saw that it didn't look like it was going to be a protest but something fishy," so they tried to leave.

The exits were blocked, so Jackson got out of the vehicle to move a barricade, Davis said. Jackson got back into the car before the police officer pulled her out, he said.

Jackson echoed that account Friday, adding, "I have never been arrested, anything of that matter."

"Today I stand in pain for all of the victims of police brutality," Jackson said.

Her fiance, Andre Williams, the grandson of the civil rights leader Hosea Williams, said they had gone to Lenox to participate in a peaceful demonstration.

"We were attempting to continue the legacy that my grandfather started," Williams said, before people began engaging "in actions that we were not a part of, and that I might not have agreed to."

"They took my fiance and they pinned me against a car and they slammed her and then they put us in the car and they made us sit. They made her sit with a broke shoulder in handcuffs," Williams said.

The president of the Georgia NAACP, James Woodall, called for the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields over the incident.

"That level of police brutality and excessive use of force continues to terrorize our people," Woodall said. "And gratefully we have Ms. Jackson here today, but unfortunately, for way too many people that ends up in their deaths."

Davis said he and his client are calling for the officer to be fired and prosecuted.

"I just think it's important for people to understand the ramifications of this kind of violence against people, especially when they have not violated the law," he told CNN Thursday. "Even if you violate the law there's a way to arrest someone without injury."

"That was absolutely excessive," Davis added. "She weighs about 130 pounds. To lift her up and body slam her like that is just, I mean, it was as if she had just robbed a bank or something. It makes no sense."