George Floyd's funeral in Houston

Family, friends and prominent figures gathered for George Floyd's funeral at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston to celebrate his life and issue a call for justice. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports.
Posted: Jun 9, 2020 5:00 PM
Updated: Jun 9, 2020 5:00 PM
