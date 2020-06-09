Clear
George Floyd's funeral in Houston

Family, friends and prominent figures gathered for George Floyd's funeral at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston to celebrate his life and issue a call for justice. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports.

We could see some strong winds as we go into Wednesday morning and afternoon but it will be a much cooler day across the area. After that temperatures will be near normal for the rest of the week.
