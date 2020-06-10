Clear

Michael Jordan and crew reel in 442-pound marlin in fishing tournament

NBA superstar Michael Jordan and his team reeled in a 442-pound marlin during a sportfishing tournament in North Carolina.

By Ben Morse, CNN

If we learned anything from "The Last Dance" documentary, it was that Michael Jordan really doesn't like losing.

So when the basketball legend decided to enter a team into the The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, it is perhaps unsurprising that he made quite an impact.

To the delight of watching fans, Jordan and his crew on his boat, Catch 23, reeled in a 442.3 pound blue marlin.

Although the huge catch didn't get them into the competition's top three, Jordan has two more days to catch the leading blue marlin, which weighed in at 494.2 pounds.

If the tournament in North Carolina has hooked Jordan -- and given the success of his "Air Jordan" line of shoes -- perhaps "Water Jordan" could be his own fishing apparel line.

