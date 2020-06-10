Clear
Sean Hannity said George Floyd and Donald Trump are both victims of bad cops

On Fox News' "Hannity," host Sean Hannity said that like George Floyd, President Trump also has been a victim of law enforcement.

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Fox News host Sean Hannity, a nightly champion of President Donald Trump, highlighted the similarities between Trump's sparring with the US Justice Department and the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday's show, Hannity noted that both Floyd, who died in police custody in May, and Trump were victims of law enforcement.

Hannity said that law enforcement officials "tried to rig an election and destroy Donald Trump at all costs" in reference to the FBI's investigation of the President's alleged Russian connections that led to the impeachment. The Justice Department's inspector general found that the FBI properly opened its investigation into Russian election interference but said there were major errors in how the agency conducted the probe.

Hannity denied he was comparing Floyd's death and Trump -- but did so anyway.

"It's not the same thing to what happened to George Floyd, but it's horrific. He was a victim of crooked cops. Now, again, not the same circumstances, I'm not making any comparison — a bad cop is a bad cop. By all means ... the damage [in Minneapolis] was real to the country."

A spokesperson for Fox News reiterated Hannity was not drawing a comparison between Trump and Floyd.

Floyd's death has sparked nationwide and international protests demanding police reform.

