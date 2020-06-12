Clear

Dave Chappelle drops hard-hitting '8:46' special

CNN's Don Lemon reacts to Dave Chappelle mentioning him in his Netflix special after Lemon called for celebrities to use their platforms to speak out about the death of George Floyd.

Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Dave Chappelle dropped a surprise special Thursday night in which he searingly addresses the death of George Floyd and the aftermath.

The 27-minute monologue is entitled "8:46," which is the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck before he died.

"This man kneeled on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Can you imagine that?!" Chappelle says during his standup. "This kid thought he was going to die, he knew he was going to die. He called for his dead mother."

Chappelle noted that eerily enough "8:46" is also the time of day when the comedian was born.

Right off the bat, Chappelle acknowledges that the socially-distanced performance, which was filmed on June 6 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, is "weird and less than ideal circumstances to do a show."

He gets raw about everything from Floyd's death to the media in a set that is heavier on observations than jokes.

"What are you signifying that you can kneel on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and feel like you wouldn't get the wrath of God?" Chappelle said. "That's what is happening right now. It's not for a single cop, it's for all of it."

He took exception to CNN's Don Lemon, who accused celebrities of "sitting in your mansions and doing nothing."

"Does it matter about celebrity? No," Chappelle said. "This is the streets talking for themselves. They don't need me right now."

The comic also had harsh words for conservative commentator Candace Owens and Fox TV host Laura Ingraham.

The special is currently streaming for free on YouTube.

