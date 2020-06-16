Clear

Children with ADHD can now be prescribed a video game, FDA says

Article Image

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved EndeavorRx, a video game invented to treat children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 6:50 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2020 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Naomi Thomas and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

The first video game-based treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The video game, called EndeavorRx and approved on Monday, will be prescription only and aimed at children between the ages of eight and 12 with certain types of ADHD.

It will be used alongside other treatments, such as clinician-directed therapy, medication and educational programs.

ADHD is a common neurodevelopmental disorder which is usually first diagnosed in children and can last into adulthood.

Approximately 4 million children aged six to 11 are affected by ADHD, the symptoms of which include difficulty staying focused and paying attention and difficulty controlling behavior.

This is the first game-based therapy to be granted marketing authorization by the FDA for any condition, the agency said.

"The EndeavorRx device offers a non-drug option for improving symptoms associated with ADHD in children and is an important example of the growing field of digital therapy and digital therapeutics," Dr Jeffrey Shuren, director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a press release.

The game, which can be downloaded as an app onto a mobile device, was authorized for marketing after the FDA reviewed five clinical studies that included more than 600 children.

The agency noted that some negative effects were reported, such as frustration, headache, dizziness, emotional reaction and aggression, but said there were no "serious" adverse effects reported.

While playing the game, children steer an avatar through a course dotted with obstacles, collecting targets to earn rewards.

Akili, the company that created EndeavorRx, has said that children should interact with the game 30 minutes per day, five days a week over the course of a one-month treatment cycle.

A representative for Akili said that the game was shown to improve attention function in the target population.

"We're proud to make history today with FDA's decision," said Eddie Martucci, CEO of Akili, in a press release from the organization.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
The weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to look much the same from day-to-day. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s through much of the work week. We'll be watching dew points carefully because if they spike we could see heat index readings jump.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories