Clear

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Article Image

The economy is starting to pick up as coronavirus restrictions are lifted, but millions of Americans are still jobless and unable to afford food. CNN's Sunlen Serfaty reports.

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 11:40 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2020 11:40 PM
Posted By: By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
The weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to look much the same from day-to-day. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s through much of the work week. We'll be watching dew points carefully because if they spike we could see heat index readings jump.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories