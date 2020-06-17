Clear

A Florida bridge is at 'risk of an imminent collapse' after a large crack appears underneath

Article Image

The Coast Guard said the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart, Florida is at risk of "imminent collapse" because of a recently-discovered crack.

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 3:10 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2020 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur and Tina Burnside, CNN

Part of a bridge in Florida is closed for repairs after a large crack appeared underneath, authorities said.

The Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart is "at risk of an imminent collapse," the US Coast Guard warned.

Officials have closed off the southbound lanes indefinitely. Northbound lanes have been split to accommodate southbound and northbound traffic. Commercial boating traffic has been halted.

The Roosevelt Bridge was built 24 years ago and spans the St. Lucie River.

"We expect heavy traffic delays during the morning commute and recommend avoiding this area. Please consider traveling on Hutchinson Island, Palm City, or Sewalls Point to enter the City of Stuart from the north," the department wrote in a statement.

"We apologize for the delays, but the safety of all motorists and pedestrians is our priority. We will update this post as information becomes available."

CNN affiliate WPTV reported that a large crack has appeared along the south end of the bridge.

The Coast Guard has established a safety zone to stop commercial maritime traffic from passing under the bridge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
The weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to look much the same from day-to-day. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s through much of the work week. We'll be watching dew points carefully because if they spike we could see heat index readings jump.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories