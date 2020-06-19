Clear

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Article Image

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta about President Trump's upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the implications it may have on coronavirus cases.

Posted: Jun 19, 2020 2:10 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2020 2:10 AM
Posted By: By Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
It looks like we have a significant chance for rainfall coming into the picture late Thursday night and Friday morning when we could see on and off again storms and they could last through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories