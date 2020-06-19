Clear
Malala Yousafzai finishes Oxford University, says now is time for 'Netflix, reading and sleep'

Activist Malala Yousafzai says she is "so excited" after being accepted to study at the renowned University of Oxford.

Posted By: By Sara Spary, CNN

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning woman who survived being shot by the Taliban, has completed her degree at Oxford University.

Yousafzai, who is 22, tweeted early on Friday morning to say she had finished her studies.

"Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford," she wrote. "I don't know what's ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep."

She also shared two photographs -- one of her cutting a cake in celebration with family and another of her covered in cake and confetti.

Yousafzai, who was born in Pakistan and is an education and human rights activist, was attacked by the Taliban after becoming a vocal critic of the terrorist group's attempts to stop girls from attending school.

At just 15 years old, she was shot in the head by Taliban gunmen in an assassination attempt while riding a bus home from school. She was airlifted to Britain, where she was treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

In completing a degree in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford University, Yousafzai joins some of the world's top leaders, including former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, current Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-British Prime Minister David Cameron.

