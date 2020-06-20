Clear

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

As states reopen, freezes on rent and evictions are beginning to expire. But with more than 45 million Americans without a job, the United States is on the cusp of a housing crisis. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich reports.

Posted By: By Julia Hollingsworth and Brett McKeehan, CNN

The rain chances will continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we head into this weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s through much of the end of the week. It looks like we have a significant chance for rainfall coming into the picture late Friday night and Saturday morning when we could see on and off again storms and they could last through the weekend.
