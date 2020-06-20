Clear

Actor-comedian D.L. Hughley collapses onstage in Nashville

Comedian D.L. Hughley was hospitalized overnight after collapsing on stage. His agent says he is feeling better.

Posted: Jun 20, 2020 4:30 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2020 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Alta Spells and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

Actor, comedian and former CNN anchor D.L. Hughley collapsed Friday night on stage in Nashville while performing, publicist Yvette Shearer said.

Hughley, 57, was suffering from exhaustion after working and traveling during the week, she said. He was kept overnight in a hospital for tests under doctor's order, she said.

Shearer tells CNN that Hughley is awake, feeling better and wishes to thank everyone for kind thoughts and prayers.

His credits include "The D.L. Hughley Show," "The Hughleys," "Soul Plane" and "The Comedy Get Down."

