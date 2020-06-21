Clear

Actor-comedian D.L. Hughley tests positive for coronavirus after collapsing onstage in Nashville

Article Image

Actor, comedian and former CNN host D.L. Hughley announced he tested positive for coronavirus after collapsing on stage during a show in Nashville. He provided an update on his condition to his fans on Instagram.

Posted: Jun 21, 2020 9:10 AM
Updated: Jun 21, 2020 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Alta Spells and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

Actor, comedian and former CNN host D.L. Hughley announced he tested positive for coronavirus after collapsing on stage during a show in Nashville.

Hughley, 57, was suffering from exhaustion after working and traveling during the week, publicist Yvette Shearer said.

In an Instagram post, Hughley said the positive diagnosis came after a battery of tests were performed when he was taken to Nashville's Saint Thomas Hospital Friday night after his collapse.

"I was what they call asymptomatic," Hughley said in his post. "I didn't have flu-like symptoms, I didn't have shortness of breath, I didn't have difficulty breathing, I didn't have a cough, I didn't have a low grade fever. I still don't have a fever. I didn't have a loss of smell or taste, apparently I just lost consciousness."

He said he will be going back to his hotel room to quarantine for two weeks after leaving the hospital.

"Well thank you for your prayers and your well wishes and a few more of them wouldn't hurt, so hopefully I won't develop symptoms. Maybe this is as bad as it gets," he said.

His credits include "The D.L. Hughley Show," "The Hughleys," "Soul Plane" and "The Comedy Get Down."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Temperatures warming into the low 90s Sunday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Severe storms are possible Sunday evening and overnight and again Monday evening.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories