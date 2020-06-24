Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Not Available
Dr. Anthony Fauci told the House Energy and Commerce Committee that he has not been directed to scale back on coronavirus testing and that the White House task force will be increasing the number of tests.
Posted: Jun 24, 2020 12:20 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2020 12:30 AM
