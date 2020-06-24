Clear

An 8-year-old girl, her mother and her grandfather drown in their new home's swimming pool

An 8-year-old girl, her mother and grandfather found dead in the pool of their New Jersey home died as a result of accidental drowning, the medical examiner's office said. CNN affiliate News 12 New Jersey has the story.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 12:30 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2020 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Mirna Alsharif, CNN

An 8-year-old girl, her mother and grandfather found dead in the pool of their New Jersey home died as a result of accidental drowning, the medical examiner's office said Tuesday.

The East Brunswick Police Department and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims as Bharat Patel, 62, his daughter-in-law Nisha Patel, 33, and her 8-year-old daughter.

The manner of death was accidental and the result of drowning, the county Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday.

The family had moved into the home just 20 days earlier, police said.

"This is a devastating day for our entire community and we are working to determine exactly what happened," said East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco.

Monday afternoon, police received a call from a neighbor who heard screaming, police Lt. Frank Sutter told CNN.

Officers arrived at the home and found the victims unresponsive in a pool.

The three were pronounced dead shortly afterward. There was another family member living in the house, but authorities didn't say how that person was related to the victims.


