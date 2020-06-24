Miley Cyrus reveals she's been sober for 6 months now

Miley Cyrus got sober six months ago, she revealed in an interview with Variety.

The singer, who has been open about smoking marijuana in the past, revealed she became sober after going through vocal cord surgery at the end of last year.

"It's been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle, because I really wanted to polish up my craft," Cyrus, 27, said. "I had really big vocal surgery in November. I had freaking four weeks where I wasn't allowed to talk. I was so ripped writing on the whiteboard, yelling at everybody. I had this one big bicep from just yelling at mom and still trying to do meetings. But it prepared me for the stillness and the quietness."

She continued: "I've been sober sober for the past six months. At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery. ... But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you're wanted and valuable. My dad's parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, 'Why am I the way that I am?' By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great."

Cyrus adds that sobriety does have a stigma, though, especially for her.

"It's really hard because especially being young, there's that stigma of 'you're no fun,'" she said. "It's like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun.' The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready."